St. Mike’s signs on to U.S. bishops’ statement

By Michael Swan, The Catholic Register
catholicregister.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of St. Michael’s College has become the first Canadian Catholic college to sign onto a statement in support of at-risk LGBT youth. By a unanimous vote of the St. Michael’s Collegium executive committee, the college put its name alongside 14 U.S. bishops and more than a dozen Catholic colleges to the “God Is On Your Side” statement, which bishops have promoted with the help of the Tyler Clementi Foundation.

