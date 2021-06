Heartbroken military vet frantically trying to find lacking service canine after automobile accident | World | Information. Rob Gillette was on his approach to a restaurant on the night of Could 29 when he misplaced management of his automobile and crashed right into a tree. As soon as he was in a position to safely exit the automobile, he went to verify on his canine, named Gage, within the backseat – however he was gone. The service canine helps america Marine Corps veteran with a spread of issues, similar to his PTSD and reminding him to take his medicine.