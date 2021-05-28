Cancel
Chadron, NE

Beta Beta Beta inducts new members in Chadron

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 19 days ago
CHADRON – Chadron State College students were inducted into the Gamma Chi chapter of Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta) national honor society May 2 in the Student Center. Dr. Ann Buchmann, faculty advisor, said the new members are McKinna Faulkenberry of Randolph, Neb., McKenna Juhlin of Crawford, Neb., Spencer Knuth of Holdrege, Neb., Mackenzie Kovar of Ainsworth, Neb., Joshua Kruse of Gurley, Neb., Grace Robison of Valentine, Neb., Aubrey Schultis of Tryon, Neb., Abigail Tidball of Edgemont, S.D., and Micaiah Vrbka of Brainard, Neb.

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

Ricketts marks 150th anniversary of NU State Museum

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday has marked the 150th anniversary of the University of Nebraska State Museum in Lincoln. Ricketts proclaimed “State Museum Day” to the acknowledged the contribution of the museum and others throughout Nebraska. The University of Nebraska State Museum is a staple of...
Chadron, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Trio of CSC pokes get College National Finals rodeo started

Three Chadron State College rodeo contestants got off to their starts at the College National Finals Rodeos in Casper on Sunday. Rowdy Moon of Sargent, Neb., scored 68.5 points while riding his bareback and both Quincy Segelke of Rozet, Wyo., and Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., caught their first calves in breakaway roping.
Chadron, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Many Chadron students aspire to business ownership

Chadron – Nearly half of secondary students in the Chadron Public Schools say they are interested in owning a business in the future, according to a recent survey. The survey was completed by 244 or 57% of students in grades 7 through 12. Underscoring a significant interest in entrepreneurship, 46%...
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

Alliance, area youth to compete at State High School Finals Rodeo

Hastings - The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings June 17-19 at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Over 150 high school rodeo athletes will compete in thirteen events. The top four competitors in each event at the state level will earn a berth to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Neb., July 18-24, where national champions will be crowned in each event.
Omaha, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Omaha man claims 6th Truck$ & Buck$ truck

LINCOLN, Neb.-Ali Touray of Omaha is the sixth winner of a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck in the 26th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Touray purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Kum & Go #371, 13149 Fort St....
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Unveiling of Pawnee Scouts Memorial Highway 22 signs

Lincoln — On June 12 the first of two signs were unveiled for placing by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, designating Nebraska Highway 22 (N-22) as the "Pawnee Scouts Memorial Highway." The event was sponsored by the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation. Jerry Carlson, Vice President of the board, applied...
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

NSP, NDOT urge safe travel after tragic week on Nebraska roads

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging all motorists to travel safety after a tragic week on Nebraska roadways. “This past week, 15 people lost their lives in traffic crashes across Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Every life lost is a tragedy, and this past week should serve as a stark reminder for everyone of how critical it is to drive safely.”
Scottsbluff, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff seatbelt usage rate increases

Scottsbluff- The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the "Click it or Ticket" high-visibility seat belt enforcement campaign held May 24 thru June 6. Scottsbluff Police Officers wrote eight seat belt citations and three child safety seat violations during this time period. There were a total of 82 other citations issued...
Sioux City, IAPosted by
Panhandle Post

Omaha firm seeks to offer flight training in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha aviation company is hoping to open a center at Sioux City's airport and offer professional flight training there. The Sioux City Journal reports that the Oracle Aviation of Omaha plans to partner with Morningside University to establish a fully-accredited aviation program, which will offer a bachelor of science degree in aviation-related fields.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

NSP completes 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

LINCOLN — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which focuses on the start of the summer travel season. During the campaign, which ran from May 24 through June 6, troopers removed 45 impaired drivers from the road. Troopers also assisted 681 motorists in need of help on Nebraska’s roadways.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

Deadline for Nebraska fireworks stands is today

LINCOLN, Neb.-The deadline to apply for a retail stand license from the State Fire Marshal Agency is 11:59 PM on June 10, 2021. After this time, the license application portal will close. There is no mechanism available to submit a request after this time. License information and Application Instructions can be found on the State Fire Marshal website at https://sfm.nebraska.gov/fireworks/licenses.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

Fort Robinson celebrates 100 years of Nebraska parks

LINCOLN — Catch equestrian jumpers, reenactors, local crafters and live music at Fort Robinson State Park’s 100 Years of Nebraska Parks celebration June 26. The event will feature the Fort Market with local crafters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Buffalo Barracks; equestrian jumping at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the new parade ground; and The Great Plains Garrison reenactors of the Indian Wars era doing a living history demonstration from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the old parade ground.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

Nebraska DHHS announces new acting state epidemiologist

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska public health doctor specializing in the spread of diseases has been chosen as the new acting state epidemiologist. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew Donahue to serve in the role. Donahue began his new position earlier...
Chadron, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Chadron exhibit features Lakota constellation stories

CHADRON – The current exhibit at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, Kapemni: As It Is Above, It Is Below, showcases Lakota constellations, culture, history, Native American zodiac signs, and related lore. The show will be open until Oct. 15. Hours of the Center are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and Friday 10 am to noon, closed weekends and holidays.