Beta Beta Beta inducts new members in Chadron

Hastings - The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings June 17-19 at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Over 150 high school rodeo athletes will compete in thirteen events. The top four competitors in each event at the state level will earn a berth to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Neb., July 18-24, where national champions will be crowned in each event.