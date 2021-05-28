Beta Beta Beta inducts new members in Chadron
CHADRON – Chadron State College students were inducted into the Gamma Chi chapter of Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta) national honor society May 2 in the Student Center. Dr. Ann Buchmann, faculty advisor, said the new members are McKinna Faulkenberry of Randolph, Neb., McKenna Juhlin of Crawford, Neb., Spencer Knuth of Holdrege, Neb., Mackenzie Kovar of Ainsworth, Neb., Joshua Kruse of Gurley, Neb., Grace Robison of Valentine, Neb., Aubrey Schultis of Tryon, Neb., Abigail Tidball of Edgemont, S.D., and Micaiah Vrbka of Brainard, Neb.panhandlepost.com