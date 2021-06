ST. LOUIS — The pandemic was a bad time for air travel. Enclosed spaces and general proximity to other travelers all but halted air travel for many Americans. Now, St. Louisans are emerging from the grounded days of the pandemic and eager to get back to traveling again. During the week of June 6, Lambert's TSA checkpoint volume hit its highest mark since the start of the pandemic, with 105,482 passengers entering security checkpoints at the airport. That number was up from just over 60,000 during the week of Dec. 27.