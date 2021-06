ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – CBS News is asking for people to participate in Taps Across America on Memorial Day. CBS News "On the Road" correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva of Taps for Veterans would like people of all skill levels and ages to sound Taps outside at 3 p.m. local time on Monday. Last year, thousands of people participated and sent videos to CBS News.