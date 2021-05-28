Fr. Falke turns the everyday into art

From a colorist perspective, green — at its basest form — is the simple combination of blue and yellow. However, the color itself (and its many different shades) has far more significance than that. In nature, green represents the flourishing of life, especially in regard to flora. Expand upon that and you’ll understand how green can also represent both tranquility and environmental awareness. In Western culture, green is often associated with luck and has close ties to financial prosperity (U.S. paper currency is green, after all). Jade, a mineral famed for its green hues, is widely found in Eastern cultures — often representing wealth and power — but has also been found in Mayan and Olmec artifacts across Mesoamerica (modern-day Central America). It’s not all good, however — green has also historically been used to denote sickness (especially in humans), toxicity and radioactivity, and even jealousy. That latter bit is something you might experience pointed in your direction if you fill your pockets with the gear from this week’s green-laden everyday carry pocket dump.