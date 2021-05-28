Cancel
Fr. Falke turns the everyday into art

By Wendy-Ann Clarke, The Catholic Register
Cover picture for the articleFr. Herman Falke has had his hands busy working on what he says is an “intentionally complicated” wood carving. The 93-year-old retired priest and artist’s latest work depicts a scene involving people waiting at a bus stop. Some wait while sitting on a bench, some read the newspaper, others hang around relaxing or sitting on the floor. Due to its intricacy, Falke is contented to suspect the project will keep him occupied for a month or two. And that’s OK with Falke at this stage in his life.

