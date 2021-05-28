Cancel
Norman, OK

5-28 Faith Community

Norman Transcript
 19 days ago

Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach” during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. service will be broadcast on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Beginning June 6, the church will have only one worship service at 10 a.m., and in-person Bible classes for all ages will meet at 9. Masks are no longer required, and Alameda leaves it up to each individual’s personal discretion. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in their children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information and resources, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the church’s Facebook page. The series of devotionals focuses on Jesus’ encounters with various people in the book of John. Vacation Bible School is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 23-25. The theme is “Press Play.” VBS is open to kids ages 3 years to fifth grade. Register online at alameda.church or call the church office at 321-0788. For more information, visit alameda.church.

