Making for a Delicious Decor
We've all spent too much time chez nous over the last 14 months. As I worked from home, I had ample time to take in my surroundings. As soon as I was able to get out, I grabbed some fabric and got several daybeds reupholstered. That was a start. Then I plucked a bunch of decorative pillows from my couch and upholstered them in fabrics that I had found in London — pre-Covid. Looking for a few pieces of furniture to round out my little design project, I started dropping in on some of my favorite home decor stores where I found some amazing pieces and plenty of inspiration.