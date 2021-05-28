Making for a Delicious Decor

Download a PDF of our Floral Decoration Guidelines here. Our many visitors often ask about Sunset’s rules regarding grave decorations. We have developed a set of rules that consider all the important factors relating to grave decorations. Our regulations consider the appearance of the park and the safety of our visitors and staff. If a decoration is found not to conform to the established rules and regulations, we will strive to notify immediate family members. We do not immediately discard non-conforming decorations. We place the item in our service area for the family to pick up. However, because of the large number of decorations, any item that has been taken off a grave or crypt and has not been retrieved by the family within 30 days of removal will be discarded.