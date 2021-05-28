Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Cardinal Collins invites us to rediscover the ‘treasure’ of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in his latest pastoral letter

By Cardinal Thomas Collins
catholicregister.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Matthew 11: 28-29) After a year of COVID-19, we are all heavy laden. The spectre of sickness and death wears us down, as does the devastating effect of pandemic restrictions. This is nowhere more evident than in schools. But quite apart from the pandemic, these are days of much suffering, with so much conflict in the world and so much contention in society. Across the globe, refugees flee oppressive regimes and the blood of martyrs rebukes us in our comfortable Christianity. In our own country, social trends antagonistic to the Gospel gather strength.

www.catholicregister.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel#Catholics#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Meditation
Related
Religionpraymorenovenas.com

Day 3 – Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena 2021

Posted by John-Paul · Friday, June 4th, 2021 · 8 Comments. New here? Join us in prayer! Click here to get novena reminders by email!. We hope you will continue to enjoy this novena! Pray with Catholics around the world!. Subscribe with these links:. Rate and Review the podcast in...
ReligionGlobe Gazette

Sacred Heart to hold Guild Supper

Sacred Heart Church will be hosting the Guild Supper on Thursday, June 10 in the Sacred Heart Church Hall. Menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, pie, dinner roll and salad. Serving runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and the cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. The...
Palmerton, PATimes News

Sacred Heart news

Sacred Heart Parish, Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton will celebrate our Saturday Vigil Mass on June 5 at 5 p.m. and Sunday Liturgy at 9:30 a.m. June 6. Please note, seating restrictions have been lifted. Tape has been removed from pews to allow seating anywhere in the church, including the cry room.
Religionpraymorenovenas.com

Answered Prayers from the Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena, 2021

New here? Join us in prayer! Click here to get novena reminders by email!. Thank you so much for praying the Sacred Heart of Jesus Novena with us!. If you’ve had any of your prayers answered throughout this novena, please share those with us all below!. We will continue to...
Religionwww.romereports.com

Cardinal Pell on Church in Germany: No one has the right to change Jesus' teachings

In the second volume of his prison journal, Australian Cardinal George Pell reveals his concern for the direction being taken by the Church in Germany. “The Church in Germany is at a crossroads. And I think the two ways go in these directions. The first way says: We are the servants and defenders of the Apostolic Tradition, of what has been revealed to us, what comes to us from Jesus and the apostles. Or, we are the masters of that Tradition, so that we can change it and improve it according to modern understandings. And for me, and I think the classical Catholic position, the Magisterium, as we call it, the rule of faith, is that we stand under the tradition, under revealed truth. We don't have the capacity to reject it, or polish it up or cut bits out.”
Royersford, PANorristown Times Herald

Sacred Heart Church sponsors HEART Community Walk in Royersford

ROYERSFORD — The HEART Community Walk 2021 was held Saturday at Sacred Heart Church. Parishioners and neighbors of Sacred Heart strolled around on a one-mile or a three-mile route through the borough of Royersford. What is the meaning behind the HEART acronym? Happily Emerging in Action Royersford Together. A small...
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Pathways forward at new Jesus Center

We are so excited to have moved the Jesus Center’s headquarters into our new facility on Fair Street. We are thrilled to have created a pathway towards hope, health and housing for our unhoused friends in the community. Since arriving on Fair Street, I’ve had many reflections on the path...
Religionsaintaloysiuschurch.org

Why I Love the Sacred Heart Devotion

When I was around 10 years old, I bought a tiny, three-inch plastic statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus from Gifts of the Spirit, the Catholic book store in Leonardtown that has since been renamed Heavenly Presents. The statue was neither elaborate nor particularly beautiful, but something about it appealed to me. Nearly three decades later, the faded little image of the Sacred Heart now sits on the desk of my home office.
Religionprayerandverse.com

Compassionate heart of Jesus

Compassionate heart of Jesus, have mercy on me. Even before I offended you, my Redeemer, I did not deserve. the great graces you have given me. and all totally undeserved on my part. But having offended you, not only did I not deserve your favors,. I certainly deserved to be...
Religionavemariaradio.net

Sacred Heart: Love that Crushes Evil

“Sacred Heart devotion isn’t our devotion. It’s God’s. It’s God’s devotion to us”, writes Fr. James Kubicki, S.J., in his book, A Heart on Fire. He also reminds us that the Sacred Heart devotion didn’t begin in the seventeenth century with revelations to a Visitation nun named St. Margaret Mary Alacoque—it began “before time, in the eternal Heart of God.” This truth aids the joyful rediscovery of God’s perfect love for us. God doesn’t need our love in return, but in the mystery of divine mercy, He desires our reciprocal love. God intends an abiding, loving communion with us. While our hearts are often fickle, forgetful and fearful, His heart is intently focused on us.
Religionbreakpoint.org

Jesus is Inviting You

One of the most important effects of embracing a deliberate, self-conscious Christian worldview, and losing the sacred-secular distinction so many Christians have absorbed from the world around us, is seeing the depth, the breadth, and the width of the Lordship of Jesus Christ in every sphere of life. Once we see life this way, our understanding of serving Jesus is radically re-shaped in light of the unassailable, undefeatable, and advancing Kingdom of God.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

All Conversion Leads Us to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

We are approaching the Solemnities of Corpus Christi and the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the Church’s liturgical calendar. These feast days offer to us a special time and space to reflect on, pray about, and grow in the most important aspects of the Catholic life and devotion. Hopefully, in these days and by this reflection, all of us will develop deeper devotion to the Eucharist and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and become better disciples of the Lord in the process.
ReligionShameless Popery

Why Celebrate the “Sacred Heart”?

Happy Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus! If you’re wondering why Catholics have a feast dedicated to Jesus’ heart, you’re in luck. I trace a little bit of that history today for Catholic Answers Magazine, particularly in relation to the Jansenist heresy. The piece (for reasons which will be clear if you read it) is called “How You Can Personally Console Jesus in Gethsemane.” Here’s a taste:
Religionadw.org

From Simply Sentimental to Strong and Sure – A Consideration of Devotion to the Sacred Heart

I must say that in the past I was not always as on board as I should have been when it came to the Feast of the Sacred Heart. As a man, I have struggled especially with some of the Sacred Heart images of past years, especially from the 1940s into the 1970s that, frankly, made Jesus look like a bearded lady. Deep red lips, baby soft skin, “come-hither” look, “feminine” head tilt, long slender fingers, and strangely bent wrists all seemed too feminine for me. See for example the image here: Sacred Heart. Frankly, the feminized portrayal of Jesus made me cringe. “Maybe this works for some,” I thought, “but not for me.” Women are beautiful, but men shouldn’t look like women.
Religioncatholiccompany.com

What does the Sacred Heart symbolize?

Today, we celebrate the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Do you know what the image of the Sacred Heart represents?. Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus dates back to the time of the Apostles. This devotion honors Jesus’ burning love for each of us and also makes reparation for the rejection, persecution, and disdain His Sacred Heart receives from the world.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Theological Insights From a Day in the Life of an American Exorcist

Something was afoot. After many dropped calls, I got the priest on the phone again, and before we were disconnected, I quickly said, “Let’s say a prayer.” We prayed to the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Michael, asking for their intercession to keep the phone lines open. Our prayers were answered. No dropped call that time. We had a good chat. And it turned out that he really did have someone who was in strong need of deliverance from demons.