Cardinal Collins invites us to rediscover the ‘treasure’ of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in his latest pastoral letter
(Matthew 11: 28-29) After a year of COVID-19, we are all heavy laden. The spectre of sickness and death wears us down, as does the devastating effect of pandemic restrictions. This is nowhere more evident than in schools. But quite apart from the pandemic, these are days of much suffering, with so much conflict in the world and so much contention in society. Across the globe, refugees flee oppressive regimes and the blood of martyrs rebukes us in our comfortable Christianity. In our own country, social trends antagonistic to the Gospel gather strength.www.catholicregister.org