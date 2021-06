Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 continues to grow as the Management firm has hired Sukee Chew, Anna Weinstein And Alex Creasia. Chew comes to Sugar23 a seasoned industry veteran with 20 years of experience as a producer and an arsenal of talented screenwriters and filmmakers on her roster. She had previously set up three projects with Sugar23, and due to their camaraderie, and her deep admiration for the team, she jumped at the opportunity to join the company, which is growing exponentially in all forms of media.