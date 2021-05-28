Cancel
Waterloo, IL

WHS girls soccer | Team of the Week

By Republic-Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Waterloo High School girls soccer squad coached by Chad Holden. The Bulldogs have won five of their past six matches for a season record of 9-6-2 with games this week against Highland and Civic Memorial. Waterloo won 1-0 at Columbia on May 17, downed Mascoutah on Thursday and defeated Freeburg on Monday. Team members include Josie Briggs, Savanna Cawvey, Olivia Colson, Sophie Colson, Jaycee Cotton, Sarah Crump, Gabi Elledge, Olivia Gardner, Breeyn Garrett, Jade Goulding, Joely Goulding, Natalie Gum, Norah Gum, Kendall Hickman, Megan Jung, Karley Kinzinger, Sam Lindhorst, Larkin Nottmeier, Megan O’Donnell, Payton Richter, Ellie Schwehr, Lexi Stephens and Cambell Watters.

