Crystal Gayle's "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" helped her 'We Must Believe in Magic' album go Platinum. Enjoy her live performance of the song here!. The Crystal Gayle Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue song was the first single from her album We Must Believe in Magic. Country music maven Crystal Gayle topped the Billboard country music chart with this song for 4 weeks and it became Gayle’s first crossover pop hit. In 1978, the song also earned the singer a Grammy Award for ‘Best Female Country Vocal Performance.’ Ironically, Crystal already has blue eyes. United Artists released Crystal Gayle’s “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” on June 17, 1977.