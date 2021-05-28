Cancel
Tulsa, OK

The City of Tulsa unveils 'Black Lives Matter' Street

By Mike Brooks
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 19 days ago
The City of Tulsa is unveiling a new street name today. "Black Lives Matter Street" is being named officially Friday morning on North Peoria.

The renamed street spans from the corner of Pine and Peoria in North Tulsa, down to 36th Street.

The two-mile stretch will get its new name at 10 a.m. Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum approved the new street name back in March after speaking with advocates in the city.

READ MORE: Tulsa City Council votes to remove Black Lives Matter mural from Greenwood District

"It also shows community and city can work together on some things regardless of the negative and the positive," says Rev. Mareo Johnson, Founder of BLM Tulsa. "I see a good start and headed in a good direction."

Rev. Johnson says there was doubt from some members of the Black community and many were surprised the City approved the new street name.

He also says there is still a lot of work to be done in regards to race relations but is proud of city leaders for moving forward on this project, as well as assisting in hosting the "Remember & Rise" event.

That event has since been canceled.

READ MORE: Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial's 'Rise and Remember' commemoration canceled

