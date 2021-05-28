Cancel
Buffalo, NY

What you always wanted to know about Shark Girl

By Katie Morse
 19 days ago
She's been a part of the City of Buffalo since 2014, and while so many of us have used Shark Girl for a photo opp - how much do we really know about her? The artist, Casey Riordan, who is from Cincinatti, spoke with anchor Katie Morse to answer some of your burning questions about the popular piece of art.

Q: What was the inspiration behind Shark Girl?

A: When Casey was young, she was afraid of sharks in the pool. As she got older, whenever she would have what she called some "irrational fears" she would remember that feeling she had as a child, and she developed the concept of Shark Girl as a way to calm herself down. She called it a form of therapy! Casey also says she grew up in the era of the Jaws movies, so that might have added to her fear of sharks. The dress shark girl is wearing is the same type of dress that was popular when she was a young girl.

Q: What has been your reaction to the way the Buffalo community has embraced Shark Girl?

A: Casey says she's astounded at the way the community has reacted, and it's to the point where this particular Shark Girl (because she has made many Shark Girl pieces) has a life of its own. She's also thrilled that Shark Girl is so well cared for by Western New Yorkers, and how she's become a part of pictures and traditions for so many families.

Q: We haven't seen Shark Girl at Canalside in some time, because she was having some work done - what was done?

A: Shark Girl was being reinforced. She was actually initially constructed as a temporary piece of art, but now that she's more of a permanent fixture, it's important that she is reinforced, the base is reinforced, she's bolted to the ground,

