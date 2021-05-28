Cancel
Science

The Wuhan lab leak was always a credible theory - so why did scientists dismiss it?

By Ross Clark
Telegraph
 19 days ago

In Dominic Cummings’ ideal society, government would be run by a select band of scientists who, in times of crisis, would be awarded dictatorial powers. Just what a hellish place this would be is demonstrated by the evolution of the theory that Covid might have a man-made origin. Scientific method might be designed to tease out objective truth, yet scientists are foremost human beings who, like everyone else, are infused with political opinions, not to mention emotions of jealousy, rivalry, revenge and all the rest.

