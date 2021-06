The 'Thor' co-stars have played on-screen brothers since 2009, and at the time Chris told Collider: “It’s quite literally a bromance. The fact that we get along, we just egg each other on. We raised each other’s game. We just had a really, really good time.” While filming ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in Iceland, the pair even lived together. Tom revealed: “Chris and I used to live in a small house at the foot of a volcano. We cooked tasty dishes, chatted all night long, and drank wine. We had so much fun!”