New York City, NY

Real estate clashes with climate advocates over proposed fossil fuel ban

By Kathryn Brenzel
therealdeal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January, Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to ban fossil fuel hookups in new buildings by 2030. Now, the City Council is trying to bump up that deadline. The council on Thursday introduced a bill that would effectively bar the use of natural gas in any new building or property that undergoes a major renovation. The measure, sponsored by Brooklyn Council member Alicka Ampry-Samuel, would kick in two years after it passes, several years ahead of de Blasio’s goal.

