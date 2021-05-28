12 Beach Bag Essentials: Family Edition

Summer really feels like it’s in full swing now. And what better way to immerse yourself in the season than by treating yourself to a bag that’s made for long, lazy days in the sun? Whether you’re gearing up for a vacation in some far-off destination or just channeling a bit of Mediterranean-style joie de vivre for your daily life, any of these pieces made from straw, raffia or wicker will set the right tone. Try modern, sculptural versions by Cesta Collective and Ines Bressand to pair with a little black dress, or stuff an oversized tote by Cabas full of picnic supplies. If you’re looking for something to take you from the beach to sunset drinks, Saint Laurent’s leather-trimmed clutch or Fendi’s mini bucket fit the bill. How about one with some serious personality? Go for a fringed version from the Loewe and Paula’s Ibiza collaboration—it’ll swish and sway like a hula skirt as you make your way toward the ocean (or the brunch table, or your desk). Here, our favorite glamorous takes on the perennial staple.