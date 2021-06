HANOVER — New Dartmouth College women’s hockey coach Liz Keady Norton is quite familiar with the Ivy League and with Eastern College Athletic Conference hockey. Norton joins the Big Green after four years with Boston University, two as assistant coach and two as associate head coach. She coached at Harvard for the two preceding years and for one year at Union College before that. She played in the league as well, scoring 38 career goals for Princeton from 2004-08.