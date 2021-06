Two elephants died of electrocution in separate districts of the Indian state of Odisha within days of each other, as authorities arrested an orchard owner for overcharging his electric fencing.An elephant, likely around 20-25 years in age, was found in the Ganjam district of Odisha by local residents. District forest officials said that the animal may have touched an 11 kilovolt electric wire in a cashew orchard while looking for food, according to Hindustan Times. The incident comes a day after an elephant was found electrocuted in a mango orchard at Dhenkanal district of the state. The owner of the...