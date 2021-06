The conviction gripping bitcoin’s ascendancy is so deep that children are now being indoctrinated into the bullish fold. We talked about this phenomenon with respect to the stock market last month. This Bloomberg column from May 16 signals its arrival in the cryptocurrency world: “Why I Pay My Seventh Grader in Bitcoin.” The columnist claims he wants his “kids to be able to think independently about money” and “feel the full spectrum of feelings that money induces.” Sure, why not feel the burn of the real world? Besides, the big kids are doing it, too. According to MarketWatch, “As Bitcoin and Dogecoin Plummet, College Students” are “Going Long on Crypto.” According to a survey by College Finance, “more than 60% of college students and recent graduates see crypto as a long-term investment.”