Merle Dandridge joins HBO's 'The Last of Us' in return to video game role

May 28 (UPI) -- Merle Dandridge has been cast in HBO's upcoming adaptation of PlayStation video game series The Last of Us, where she will reprise her role as Marlene.

Marlene is the head of the Fireflies, a resistance movement. Dandridge portrayed the character in 2013's The Last of Us for the PlayStation 3 and in 2020's The Last of Us Part II for the PlayStation 4.

The actress joins a cast that includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Gabriel Luna as Joel's younger brother Tommy.

The Last of Us follows rugged survivor Joel and the younger Ellie as they travel across a post-apocalyptic United States that was ravaged by a virus 20 years earlier. The virus turns people into vicious creatures known as The Infected. Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie past a quarantine zone as the teenager might be the key to a cure.

Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is writing along with writer and creative director of the video game series, Neil Druckmann. The duo are also executive producing along with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Rose Lam.

Jasmila Zbanic and Ali Abbasi are set to direct the series. The Last of Us is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog -- the development team behind the games.

Dandridge also stars in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant and will appear in Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told. The 45-year-old has also provided voice work for video games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End from Naughty Dog, Half-Life 2 and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.