Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Merle Dandridge joins HBO's 'The Last of Us' in return to video game role

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKw4A_0aEVIdZf00
Merle Dandridge will star in HBO's "The Last of Us" alongside Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Merle Dandridge has been cast in HBO's upcoming adaptation of PlayStation video game series The Last of Us, where she will reprise her role as Marlene.

Marlene is the head of the Fireflies, a resistance movement. Dandridge portrayed the character in 2013's The Last of Us for the PlayStation 3 and in 2020's The Last of Us Part II for the PlayStation 4.

The actress joins a cast that includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Gabriel Luna as Joel's younger brother Tommy.

The Last of Us follows rugged survivor Joel and the younger Ellie as they travel across a post-apocalyptic United States that was ravaged by a virus 20 years earlier. The virus turns people into vicious creatures known as The Infected. Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie past a quarantine zone as the teenager might be the key to a cure.

Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is writing along with writer and creative director of the video game series, Neil Druckmann. The duo are also executive producing along with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Rose Lam.

Jasmila Zbanic and Ali Abbasi are set to direct the series. The Last of Us is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog -- the development team behind the games.

Dandridge also stars in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant and will appear in Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told. The 45-year-old has also provided voice work for video games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End from Naughty Dog, Half-Life 2 and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
126K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merle Dandridge
Person
Neil Druckmann
Person
Gabriel Luna
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Pedro Pascal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Sony Pictures Television#Playstation Productions#Mighty Mint#Naughty Dog#Apple Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
TV SeriesGamespot

Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Joins HBO Max's The Staircase Limited Series

Sophie Turner is joining the cast of The Staircase, HBO Max's adaptation of the 2004 docuseries The Staircase, according to a report from Variety. Turner joins Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, and more; the Game of Thrones actor will play the role of main character Michael Peterson's adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff in the eight-episode limited series.
MoviesComicBook

Shazam! Has Finally Returned to HBO Max

HBO Max has been in the streaming service world for over a year now, and its rotating array of movies and television shows has definitely appealed to fans. This includes a number of programs inspired by DC Comics characters — and it looks like one of the franchise's newest entries has returned to the service. As of Tuesday, June 1st, Shazam! is now officially available to stream on HBO Max once again. This means that subscribers can access the film on the service for the first time since March, when it first left the service.
MoviesDeadline

Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd & Lukas Gage Join Cole Sprouse In New Line’s ‘Moonshot’ For HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Lukas Gage are set to join Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse in New Line’s Max Original feature Moonshot. Chris Winterbauer is attached to direct from a screenplay by Max Taxe. Sprouse’s Riverdale exec producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce through Berlanti/Schechter Films along with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360.
TV SeriesHelloGiggles

Sophie Turner Is Returning to TV Screens in HBO Max's 'The Staircase'

It's been a minute since Game of Thrones' very controversial series finale, but Sophie Turner is getting ready to make her TV return. Sophie will be starring in The Staircase on HBO Max, according to Variety, and from what we know about the show, it's definitely going to give her a chance to flex that acting muscle big time.
TV SeriesSoap Opera Digest

Soap Alums Join HBO Series

Michael Park (ex-Jack, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and Jaime Ray Newman (ex-Kristina, GH) have been cast on the the HBO series, THE TIME TRAVELER’S WIFE. Park will be playing Philip Abshire while Newman will be playing his wife, Lucille. “Happy to share this news and look forward to bringing this wonderfully beautiful story to life!” Park tweeted.
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch on Friday: ‘Betty’ returns on HBO Max

Trying (Apple TV Plus) Jason and Nikki decide they need a bigger flat, and Karen has a temptation to cheat. Mythic Quest (Apple TV Plus) Rachel accompanies C.W. on a visit to his former friend turned enemy. Lisey’s Story (Apple TV Plus) The bool hunt guides Lisey to a memory...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Odessa Young Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

Odessa Young has joined the cast of The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on the true-crime docuseries. She joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey and Sophie Turner. The eight-episode series from Christine director Antonio Campos and American Crime...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Prodigal Son Alum Aurora Perrineau Joins HBO's Westworld for Season 4

Aurora Perrineau is trading serial killers for killer robots: The Prodigal Son star is set to join HBO’s Westworld for its upcoming fourth season, our sister site Deadline reports. Though the network is remaining mum on character details, Perrineau is locked in for a significant recurring role and is expected...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

More 'SATC' vets return for HBO Max's 'Just Like That'

June 10 (UPI) -- Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will reprise their Sex and the City roles in HBO Max's sequel series, And Just Like That. The actors are set to reunite with the half-hour show's previously announced stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie,) Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte.)
Video GamesComicBook

The Last of Us: Naughty Dog and Fans Celebrate the Game's Eighth Anniversary

On June 14th, 2013, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us for the PlayStation 3. The game became nothing short of a global phenomenon, spawning a PS4 sequel and an upcoming HBO series. It remains to be seen what will come next for the games, though it seems that a standalone multiplayer game is currently in the works, and Neil Druckmann has expressed that there are some ideas for a third game in the series. It remains to be seen what will come next, but in honor of the first game's anniversary, Naughty Dog took to Twitter to thank fans for their passion.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Star Trek: Prodigy Reveals Full Voice Cast, New Character Images

Star Trek: Prodigy Reveals Full Voice Cast, New Character Images. The return of Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway has a lot of Paramount Plus subscribers excited for Star Trek: Prodigy. But the former Star Trek: Voyager star is only playing a background role on the new animated series while six new heroes take center stage instead. Now, we finally know which performers are bringing these cosmic adventurers to life. Via BleedingCool, Paramount+ has announced the full voice cast for the new show alongside new images and breakdowns of their respective characters.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

HBO Head Honcho Clarifies What’s Going On With All The Game Of Thrones Spinoffs

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We are officially over two years past when Game of Thrones aired its hotly debated series finale. Those at HBO have never been ones to sit idly by, so they've spent a good portion of the intervening months attempting to rekindle the flame which was stoked by earlier seasons of the fantasy hit, and now have several potential spinoffs which have been announced to the Westeros-loving public. But, with so many series seemingly on tap, including House of the Dragon (which will debut sometime in 2022), where do all the proposed Game of Thrones prequels and spinoffs currently stand? We now have your answer.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'American Gigolo' Series Starring Jon Bernthal Ordered at Showtime

The project was ordered to pilot at Showtime in March 2020 after having been in development at the premium cabler since 2016. Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, the character played by Richard Gere in the film. Julian is introduced 15 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry. He seeks the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his one true love.