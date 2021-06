While the MacBook Pro line of devices has improved immensely over the last few years to provide users with a great experience of performance and design, the decision to offer only USB-C ports has become a point of contention for many power users. This has led to the significant growth of the adapter segment in the accessory market, and devices that offer more ports are now available in droves. But which one should you pick? To help you answer this question, in this guide we list twelve of the best USB C hubs for the MacBook Pro, which we think you should buy.