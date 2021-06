There were times during the regular season where the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens didn’t even look like they were playing in the same league. Heck, there were moments in THIS SERIES where the Leafs looked like they were in a different class. The high-flying, precise passing offensive juggernaut Leafs, who tore through the North Division with ease, were not only supposed to demolish the lowly, depleted Canadiens, it was pre-ordained. It seemed all but a certainty after the Leafs jumped out to a commanding series lead 3-1, but as they’ve been doing since 2004, Toronto couldn’t finish the job. The Habs suddenly remembered how to score, their oft-injured franchise goalie found his form and suddenly it was 2010 all over again. The 3-1 lead evaporated and in the clincher, the Habs defeated the Leafs 3-1.