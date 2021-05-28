US pipelines implementing new cybersecurity requirements

From WikiLeaks to Colonial Pipeline, a history of cyberattacks in the US. During the first quarter of 2020, cybercrimes were up 273% compared to the same time the year before. While cyberattacks have generally been increasing over the last couple of decades, the chaos of the pandemic only expedited the rate at which companies and governments experienced breaches. Some crimes have been directly linked to the pandemic, like those that attempted to gain access to individuals’ bank accounts the days PPP loans or stimulus checks were scheduled to hit, while others have just capitalized on the general sense of confusion to gain as much as possible, like the recent Colonial Pipeline hack.