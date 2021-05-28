Cancel
US pipelines implementing new cybersecurity requirements

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
 19 days ago
Following the Colonial Pipeline hack, the Department of Homeland Security announced a new set of cybersecurity regulations that will be implemented for U.S. pipeline companies. The TSA will handle the management of the new protocol that will require a cyber-security expert on-site at all times. The cost will fall to...

www.audacy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
