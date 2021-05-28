Cancel
Decade Later, Murder Of Beloved NJ Father, Diner Owner Remains Unsolved; $50K Reward For Arrest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hhfw_0aEVIKzy00
Chafic "Steve" Ezzeddine was found dead inside the Kenvil Diner on Route 46 in Roxbury Township Saturday, May 28, 2011. Photo Credit: Morris County Prosecutor's Office

Ten years after a beloved New Jersey father and diner owner was found stabbed to death inside his establishment, authorities say they continue to search for leads in hopes of making an arrest.

Chafic "Steve" Ezzeddine was found dead inside the Kenvil Diner on Route 46 in Roxbury Township Saturday, May 28, 2011.

The diner had closed for the day around 2 p.m., and Ezzeddine was last seen alive when he was taking trash to the dumpster between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

Meanwhile, witnesses heard Ezzeddine’s car alarm go off between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and his wife found his body in the diner’s kitchen around 6:35 p.m.

Though the sign on the diner’s front door had been turned to ‘closed,’ the door itself was unlocked, authorities said.

It's been exactly 10 years after Ezzeddine’s body was found, and authorities say they’ve pursued leads across multiple states.

“Investigators remain hopeful someone will come forward with information that may help solve this case,” the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“Law enforcement remains fully committed to actively pursuing any and all information that may lead to an arrest.“

Ezzeddine’s family has partnered with CrimeStoppers to offer a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Meanwhile, Ezzeddine’s three sons “struggle daily with the loss of their father,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

“In his story — our story — he was a hero,” Ezzeddine’s family writes on a website dedicated to his memory. “Ripped from us tragically, as heroes go.”

“…Selflessness, sacrifice, discipline. These are the things that made him a great man.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Roxbury Police Department at 973-448-2100, or Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL (267-2255).

