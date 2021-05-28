Cancel
Thunderstorms could reach severe levels today

By fwilt
wsvaonline.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunset today will be at 8:31 p.m. Sunrise on Saturday will be 5:54 a.m. Severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening. with locally damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. An. isolated tornado is also possible. The best chance for strong to. severe storms will be south and...

wsvaonline.com
Environmentweatherusa.net

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Meriden, KS ∙ McLouth, KS ∙ Perry, KS ∙ Winchester, KS ∙ Lawrence Municipal Airport, KS ∙ Perry Lake, KS ∙ Valley Falls, KS ∙ Oskaloosa, KS ∙ Ozawkie, KS ∙ Williamstown, KS. Full Alert Message. BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Topeka KS 411...
Topeka, KS
JC Post

Severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Geary County in east central Kansas... Southeastern Riley County in northeastern Kansas... Northwestern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas... Southwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grandview Plaza, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Manhattan, Junction City, Ogden, Grandview Plaza and St. George. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 301 and 323. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Environmentweatherusa.net

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Iatan, MO ∙ Leavenworth, KS ∙ East Leavenworth, MO ∙ Lowemont, KS ∙ Beverly, MO ∙ Wolcott, KS ∙ Easton, KS ∙ Stillings, MO ∙ Lansing, KS ∙ Potter, KS. BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO 421 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas... Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas... Southeastern Atchison County in northeastern Kansas... Central Platte County in west central Missouri... * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 421 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oskaloosa, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Leavenworth, Lansing, Weston, Kansas City, Easton, Fairmount, Farley, Iatan, Fort Leavenworth, Bean Lake, Stillings, Beverly, East Leavenworth, Lowemont, Jarbalo, Potter and Wolcott. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 3942 9518 3953 9495 3953 9493 3936 9482 3918 9480 3915 9518 TIME...MOT...LOC 0921Z 253DEG 33KT 3921 9533 HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH.
Environmentklin.com

Flash Flood Watch Until Saturday Morning

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…. The Flash Flood Watch continues for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska, including the following areas; in southwest Iowa, Fremont and Page. In southeast Nebraska, Cass, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, and Saline. Several rounds of thunderstorms...
Cloud County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cloud, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 23:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN OTTAWA AND CLOUD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Environmentklpw.com

Storms Expected To Hit the Local Area

Several rounds of storms are expected to hit the local area today. The National Weather Service says flash flooding will be possible as storms producing heavy rainfall move repeatedly over the same location. A flash flood watch is in effect until tomorrow morning. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, and streams.
Environment
Daily Herald

Up to six inches of rain expected throughout weekend

Up to six inches of rain is expected throughout much of the suburbs over the weekend, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas, National Weather Service forecasters warn. A flash flood watch has been issued through Saturday morning for all or parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will...
North Webster, INNews Now Warsaw

Heavy rain brings flash flooding potential to area this weekend

Heavy rains expected through Sunday may bring drought relief to many areas, but too much at once could be the cause of other problems this weekend. The National Weather Service in North Webster has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Kosciusko County east as some areas could see up to six inches of rain, possibly more in isolated areas. Officials say confidence is high that many areas, especially those along and west of State Road 13 will see the heaviest rains throughout the weekend.
Environment
Western Iowa Today

Flash Flood Watch

(Omaha) The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Fremont and Page Counties through Saturday morning. Forecasters say several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding despite recent dry conditions.