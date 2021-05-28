Thunderstorms could reach severe levels today

Heavy rains expected through Sunday may bring drought relief to many areas, but too much at once could be the cause of other problems this weekend. The National Weather Service in North Webster has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Kosciusko County east as some areas could see up to six inches of rain, possibly more in isolated areas. Officials say confidence is high that many areas, especially those along and west of State Road 13 will see the heaviest rains throughout the weekend.