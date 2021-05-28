Thunderstorms could reach severe levels today

Iatan, MO ∙ Leavenworth, KS ∙ East Leavenworth, MO ∙ Lowemont, KS ∙ Beverly, MO ∙ Wolcott, KS ∙ Easton, KS ∙ Stillings, MO ∙ Lansing, KS ∙ Potter, KS. BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO 421 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas... Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas... Southeastern Atchison County in northeastern Kansas... Central Platte County in west central Missouri... * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 421 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oskaloosa, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Leavenworth, Lansing, Weston, Kansas City, Easton, Fairmount, Farley, Iatan, Fort Leavenworth, Bean Lake, Stillings, Beverly, East Leavenworth, Lowemont, Jarbalo, Potter and Wolcott. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 3942 9518 3953 9495 3953 9493 3936 9482 3918 9480 3915 9518 TIME...MOT...LOC 0921Z 253DEG 33KT 3921 9533 HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH.