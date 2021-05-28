Cancel
Meet Chamonix’s Trail Running Dog

By Doug Mayer
Cover picture for the articleHere’s a lesser-known fact about Chamonix, France, one of the world’s renowned trail running towns: it might just have the planet’s highest density of tough mountain dogs. Here, there are dogs living at high mountain huts, guarding livestock, rescuing avalanche victims and even climbing ladders bolted to cliff sides. Dogs saunter along the pedestrian center of Chamonix, often unaccompanied, and wander into cafes and restaurants as if they own the places. And, in a sense, they do.

