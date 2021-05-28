Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Water Leadership program builds skills, confidence to tackle escalating #water challenges — @WaterEdCO

By Coyote Gulch
coyotegulch.blog
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the release from Water Education Colorado (Jayla Poppleton):. Water Education Colorado kicks off its 15th Water Leaders Program May 27, 2021]. Sixteen up-and-coming water leaders from a diverse range of communities and water sectors across Colorado have been selected to participate in this intensive personal and professional development opportunity. They come from both private and public sector organizations, from state agencies, water districts and nongovernmental organizations.

coyotegulch.blog
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Management#State Of Colorado#The Water Leaders Program#Colorado Ag#The Colorado Water Plan#Molson Coors#Coloradans#Weco#Headwaters#Fresh Water News
Related
coyotegulch.blog

Funding shortfalls, bureaucratic barriers hobble efforts to restore Colorado’s fire-scarred water systems — @WaterEdCO

Major funding shortfalls and bureaucratic barriers between state, federal and private entities are hobbling efforts to clean up watersheds and protect drinking water for more than 1 million Coloradans this summer. Berthoud-based Northern Water is Colorado’s second-largest water provider, behind Denver Water. It operates the federally owned Colorado-Big Thompson Project,...
Las Vegas Sun

Grounded leadership needed in region brimming with water tensions

As the Southwest prepares for what’s forecast to be another mercilessly hot and dry summer, tensions over water scarcity are rising like the mercury. Farmers are facing bleak growing seasons and the possibility of farm failures in several areas due to cutbacks in water allocations for irrigation, creating friction between the ag community and cities on the dwindling water supply in the region. Rural communities in Nevada and elsewhere, already wary of incursions by urban areas into their water supplies, are on high alert as the water crisis deepens.
KOLD-TV

Contest challenges students to solve Arizona’s water problems

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s high school juniors and seniors this week will design unique engineering solutions for water challenges faced by communities throughout the state. The Challenge 2021: Access to Clean Water, is the latest virtual engineering design competition hosted by the TriU Engineering Partnership, a collaboration...
watereducation.org

Update on Water Education Foundation 2021 Programming Schedule

The Water Education Foundation has hosted successful virtual tours and events during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now closely monitoring developments – as capacity and distancing restrictions are lifted from public health guidelines this summer – to inform the format choices for our fall programs. The safety and health of...
myscottsvalley.com

Summer 2021 Water Saving Challenge is Happening Now!

Scotts Valley Water District customers can win prizes — including water bill credit — for reducing water use by 15% over last year!. Join the Summer 2021 Water Saving Challenge that gives the Scotts Valley Water District (SVWD) customers the opportunity to win prizes for reducing their water use this summer.
Pioneer Press

Minnesota water-quality program seen as a model for other states

BROWNSVILLE, Minn. ― Joan Heim-Welch said she’s OK with other farmers knowing she’s a “tree-hugger.”. Heim-Welch, who was named Root River Soil and Water Conservation District Conservationist of the Year in 2019, manages two farms equaling nearly 600 acres of rolling land in Brownsville, a town on the Mississippi River in southeast Minnesota’s Houston County.
Posted by
TheStreet

Cal Water Files Updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Expands Conservation Program To Support Customers Amid Current Drought

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its drought management and response plan, California Water Service (Cal Water) filed its updated Water Shortage Contingency Plan (Schedule 14.1) with the California Public Utilities Commission yesterday and announced an expanded conservation program to help customers reduce their water use.
Idaho StateLewiston Morning Tribune

Dry spell puts Idaho’s water management skills to the test

One of the things Idaho does better than most other states — and you could realistically argue does it better than any other — is water management. Nobody’s perfect, but Idaho, which has an active, thorough state management system, does it well. That’s fortunate for Idaho, especially in this coming...
Builder

Building Industry Experts Express Concern for the Future of Water

Craig Karn has seen the future of access to water for home building, and it looks expensive. A landscape architect and land planner in Colorado who grapples with the state’s myriad water restrictions and advocates for “total hydrology management” with his home builder clients, Karn has watched tap fees in the region skyrocket.
Las Cruces Sun-News

Nexus program taps into NMSU expertise to solve food, energy and water challenges

LAS CRUCES - A new food, energy and water nexus program launched by the Center of Excellence in Sustainable Food and Agricultural Systems at New Mexico State University’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences will bring together researchers from across the NMSU campus to find solutions to problems found across the state.
eastcountymagazine.org

SYCUAN TRIBE IMPLEMENTS AGGRESSIVE WATER CONSERVATION PROGRAM

Part of expanded efforts to increase conservation, reclamation, reuse and education. April 3, 2016 (Sycuan Reservation) –The Sycuan Tribe completed a major reduction in overall water usage through an aggressive conservation program that includes retrofitting irrigation equipment, removing and replacing water-dependent landscaping and increasing awareness around the importance of water conservation.
idahofallsmagazine.com

Residential Water Conservation Pilot Program Awaits City Council Approval

IDAHO FALLS - In 2015, the Idaho Falls Water Division held a public meeting, followed by a 14-day public comment period to discuss and get feedback about a Water Facility Plan. Former city council members then approved the plan. The plan provides key water system information, evaluations and recommendations that help guide decision-making for city leadership and staff regarding growth and sustainability of the water system. Both commercial and residential water conservation measures were recommended in that plan.
Valley News

EMWD’s recycled water access program finalist for ACWA award

The Eastern Municipal Water District's Recycled Water Accelerated Retrofit Program was recognized as a finalist for the Association of California Water Agencies' Clair A. Hill Water Agency Award for Excellence. The award, which recognizes exemplary programs developed by ACWA member agencies, is presented each year at the ACWA spring conference. This year's spring conference was virtual and was supposed to occur May 12-13, but technical difficulties forced all May 12 activities including the presentation of the Clair A. Hill Award to be rescheduled to May 14. “It's an incredible honor. We're fortunate that they recognize the innovation that the board and our senior staff had,” EMWD public affairs officer Kevin Pearson said of the finalist selection. “Eastern's goal is to really.
dailydodge.com

City Of Juneau Applying For Funding Through Safe Drinking Water Loan Program

(Mayville) The city of Horicon has applied for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The projects primarily include the replacement of lead line services throughout the city. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, it has been determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project. The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of the project. Based on comments received by the deadline Wednesday, June 16th, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.
Durango Herald

Animas Valley Grange and Mountain Studies Institute to present water program

Animas Valley Grange and Mountain Studies Institute will co-host the program “Wade in the Water” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Grange Hall, 7271 County Road 203. The program will feature a field trip to a site along Hermosa Creek. Participants will collect and identify aquatic insects, measure dissolved oxygen and turbidity, and learn what these mean for water quality.
asdwa.org

New EPIC Report Provides Recommendations for Improving Water Bill Assistance Programs

The Environmental Policy Innovation Center (EPIC) has released a new report that finds large water utility customer assistance programs (CAPs) are not meeting the needs of low-income communities. The report was funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Spring Point Partners and is entitled, “H2Affordability: How Water Bill Assistance Programs Miss the Mark.” The report includes four key findings in the report are based on the evaluation of 20 large water system CAPs from across the US and include nine specific policy recommendations for improvement, along with three case studies, and information about a few programs that serve as good examples.
Flathead Beacon

Tester Urges State Department to Tackle Transboundary Water Pollution

The uninterrupted passage of Canadian mining waste into Montana’s transboundary waterways continues to gain urgency as proposals for new mines in British Columbia file into the provincial government’s regulatory queue, prompting U.S. Sen. Jon Tester to ramp up pressure on the State Department for intervention, a move the Montana Democrat says is years overdue.
eastcountymagazine.org

EAST COUNTY WATER PURIFICATION PROGRAM GETS $388M FEDERAL LOAN

June 5, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- East County’s largest infrastructure project, the Advanced Water Purification Program (AWP), got a big boost towards its completion this month when it was awarded a $388 million low-rate federal loan. That loan approval, accounting for about half the project’s total, was sufficient...
Posted by
KPAX

Testing the water

In the middle of Montana, folded among the gentle island ranges of the Little Belt, Big Snowy, Judith, Moccasin and Highwood mountains, a blanket of working lands stretches to the horizon.
lifetime.life

Be Well With Water

Wallace J. Nichols, PhD, is likely the world’s foremost authority on the mental-health benefits of spending time near, in, on, or under water — what the marine biologist calls a Blue Mind state. Yet he’s at a pivot point in his career. “I spent the last 20 years proving that...