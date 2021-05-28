Water Leadership program builds skills, confidence to tackle escalating #water challenges — @WaterEdCO

(Mayville) The city of Horicon has applied for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The projects primarily include the replacement of lead line services throughout the city. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, it has been determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project. The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of the project. Based on comments received by the deadline Wednesday, June 16th, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.