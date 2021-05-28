Shots fired after East Cleveland police attempt to apprehend 5 carjacking suspects

(Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) A confrontation at an East Cleveland Sunoco station ended with a man nearly being robbed and shots being fired at a police officer on Thursday morning, on the 15000 block of Euclid Avenue near the city's South-Collinwood neighborhood, according to 19 News.

Two of the group of five men who robbed the victim at gunpoint have been captured by police, but officers are still searching for the other three following the 6:30 a.m. incident, Cleveland.com reported. The names of the suspects and victim have not been released.

The group initially approached the victim while he was returning to his car from the inside of the gas station before brandishing a weapon and demanding the keys to his vehicle and wallet, the man recounted to authorities.

He then retreated back into the station, prompting the men to run to a blue Hyundai parked inside.

The police report states officers arrived on the scene and blocked the Hyundai in at a gas pump with their vehicles before the driver hit the gas and struck one of the cop cars. The passengers scattered, and the driver was able to lose his pursuing officer away by firing a gun. No injuries were reported.

19 News also reports that the blue Hyundai the men were driving had been pilfered in a Cleveland carjacking, but police did not say how recently the theft occurred. A Hyundai Sonata was one of the vehicles listed by Cleveland FBI agents as being stolen by a group of four suspects accused of committing nine carjackings between April 28 and May 10.

Police are continuing to investigate, per News 5 Cleveland, and encourage anyone in close proximity to 15237 or 15201 Euclid Ave. at the time of the incident to leave a tip by calling detectives at 216-681-2162.