Environment

Double-dipping: Why does #LaNiña often occur in consecutive winters? — NOAA #ENSO

By Coyote Gulch
coyotegulch.blog
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2020–21 La Niña has come to an end, leaving us with neutral conditions in the tropical Pacific, we now wonder if we have seen the last of La Niña for a while or if we will see another dip into La Niña conditions by next fall. In the world of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), double-dipping is not a party foul—it’s actually quite common for La Niña to occur in consecutive winters (not El Niño, though). If you’re wondering why, then this is the blog post for you!

coyotegulch.blog
#Noaa#Enso#Pacific Ocean#Ocean Temperature#El Ni Os#Walker
