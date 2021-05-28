Cancel
MLB

Ketel Marte scores Major League Baseball’s 2 millionth run

By David Salituro
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKetel Marte of the Diamondbacks scored from first base on a double by Pavin Smith on Thursday, making baseball history in the process. Bob Watson was remembered, upon his death last year at the age of 74, as the general manager of the New York Yankees at the start of their dynasty in 1996. The obituaries could also have led with his role, more than two decades before becoming the first African-American GM to win a World Series, in one of the most unusual pursuits of baseball history.

