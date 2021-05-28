Hasselblad explains the design ethos behind its gorgeous mirrorless cameras

Coming from the Blackmagic cameras and than the FX7 and Now working with the FX6 & the A7S3 the A7S3 is truly one of the best video cameras i've had. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT. There is a ton of information out there about this camera. But let me be just one more person saying how great this camera is. I bought this camera because running gun is generally the type of shooting and filmmaking that I do this to me is possibly the best solution I’ve run across. If you want more in-depth information there’s lots of places to get it, but let me just say if you purchase this camera I don’t think you’ll be dissatisfied. It does everything I wanted to do and more.