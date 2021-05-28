Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Hasselblad explains the design ethos behind its gorgeous mirrorless cameras

By James Artaius
Posted by 
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For decades, Hasselblad has made some of the most covetable cameras in the world. And of course, there are many reasons for this. Hasselblad has a reputation for making some of the best medium format cameras – a reputation so fiercely earned that Hasselblad cameras have been to space, with NASA even specially modifying Hasselblad bodies to take the moon landing photographs and becoming the first cameras on the moon.

www.digitalcameraworld.com
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

450
Followers
2K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hasselblad#Design Language#Ethos#Swedish#European#Scandinavian#Swedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsThe Imaging Resource!

Canon shares additional product details and specs on upcoming high-end EOS R3 mirrorless camera

While the camera world, and Canon fans in particular, eagerly await the debut of Canon's souped-up, super-performance EOS R3, the Japanese camera maker has today released a few more tidbits and additional specs about their forthcoming high-end mirrorless camera. In addition to some more images of the camera itself, which you can see throughout this article, Canon has also announced several features and capabilities, including details on its autofocusing system, image stabilization, burst shooting, movie recording and more physical features, such as controls, LCD screen and memory card compatibilities.
Electronicsadorama.com

Used Nikon Z5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Body E+

With the Z 5, Nikon has written a love letter to those of us professional photographers who haven’t started leaning into video and who need backup for our photos during gigs. No, the Z 5 doesn’t do I cropped 4K video, because that’s not who this body is for. Instead, it offers a sensor on-par-with (or better) than the still-excellent D750, in a smaller, lighter package with more sensible controls. I have been hoping to buy into Nikon’s mirrorless system since the debut of the Z 6 and Z 7; ho...
Electronicsadorama.com

Used Sony Alpha a7S III Mirrorless Digital Camera Body E+

Coming from the Blackmagic cameras and than the FX7 and Now working with the FX6 & the A7S3 the A7S3 is truly one of the best video cameras i've had. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT. There is a ton of information out there about this camera. But let me be just one more person saying how great this camera is. I bought this camera because running gun is generally the type of shooting and filmmaking that I do this to me is possibly the best solution I’ve run across. If you want more in-depth information there’s lots of places to get it, but let me just say if you purchase this camera I don’t think you’ll be dissatisfied. It does everything I wanted to do and more.
Electronicsstarkinsider.com

Amazon Prime Day: Best mirrorless and DSLR camera deals

Once again Stark Insider will be tracking the best mirrorless and DSLR camera days for Prime Day. Amazon has announced its dates for the annual Prime Day event for 2021:. If you’re looking to buy Amazon branded devices such as Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers and smart displays, Prime Day is almost always your best bet for heavily discounted prices.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Nikon cooking up a pair of pancake primes for its Z-series mirrorless cameras

Nikon has announced the expansion of its Z mount lens range with the development of the NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 and NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2. While both these have appeared on Nikon's Z Lens Roadmap in its 'compact primes' section, this is the first time we've been given detail on the maximum aperture or seen images of the new lenses – though Nikon caveats these images with the disclaimer "The appearance of the lenses may differ from the photo shown".
Violent CrimesEOSHD

EOSHD Pro Color 5 for All Sony Mirrorless Cameras

The acclaimed EOSHD Pro Color gives you cinematic straight-out-of-camera image quality, improved skintones and colours in all shooting situations. The acclaimed EOSHD Pro Color gives you cinematic straight-out-of-camera image quality, improved skintones and colours in all shooting situations. This version of Pro Color is designed for ALL Sony cameras, including...
ElectronicsGadget Review

Hasselblad X1D II 50C Review_

The Hasselblad X1D II 50C is a Wi Fi connected medium format mirrorless camera that features a CMOS sensor type, electronic viewfinder, and high quality zoom lens that capture full resolution, wide angle, full quality images. This first generation full frame camera is lightweight and the touch display features a 3.6 inch screen, making this possibly the best medium format digital camera and the best digital camera.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Razer Ring Light review

The Razer Ring Light does everything you could ask for. It packs all the power you'd want from a 12-inch USB product, the light quality is great and the build is superb – especially the bundled tripod, which unlike those included with most ring lights is sturdy and substantial. Third-party brands are cheaper, mains-powered options are brighter, but this strikes the perfect balance and is a fantastic everyday ring light – and one that's well worthy of the Razer name.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

Shoot the city slicker! N-Photo 125 on sale today

Whether pounding the pavements of your hometown or seeing the sights of the world’s great metropolises, there’s so much to capture in the urban conurbations most of us call home. Award-winning photographer Jordan Banks shares his top tips for shooting cities in this issue’s lead feature. Heading out into the...
Electronicshiconsumption.com

Cannon’s EOS R3 Camera Is Designed For Motorsport & Action Photographers

Over the last few years, the camera industry has increasingly been catering to once niche applications such as vloggers and other content creators. And for Cannon’s latest release, the Japanese firm is taking this approach with the EOS R3, a new cutting-edge flagship full-frame mirrorless camera designed specifically for professional action and motorsport photographers.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Tokina atx-i 100mm F2.8 FF Macro review

Launched in 2019, the atx-i edition of Tokina’s 100mm macro lens replaces the veteran AT-X PRO version from 2006. It has a more modern appearance but, underneath, it’s essentially the same lens that delivers very good image quality and full 1.0x macro magnification, but with a limited autofocus system in its Nikon F-mount edition, relying on the in-camera autofocus motors of up-market DSLRs. In some ways, it’s a very good lens. In others, it’s a missed opportunity.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Nikon Shooters: Here’s Your Affordable Gateway to Mirrorless Cameras

The Nikon Z6 can come with a 24-70mm f4 and an F to Z mount adapter for a very low price. I totally understand why many Nikon photographers held back for a while. The staff here has always been concerned for Nikon’s development. But with the latest firmware updates, many of their camera received a needed boost. The Nikon z6 II is now very fast. If you’re not ready to make a full commitment, consider the original Nikon Z6. You can get it with a 24-70mm f4 and an F to Z mount adapter for $2,096.90.
Cell Phonesdoms2cents.com

Honor 50 Dons An Unique Design For Its Set Of Rear Cameras – See Pics

A novel design with two circular cases has been seen in an official teaser photograph of the Honor50 series. The Honor 50 Series was launched later this month, Honor revealed, and last week we got a quick look at the teaser. Now Honor seems to have taken a deeper look, and third parties have shown us an insane camera design on the impending phones.
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Camera Reference Design Kit

The THSCU101 Camera Reference Design Kit from Thine is a 13-MP Phase-Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF) USB Video Class (UVC) kit addressing a wide range of embedded, machine vision, and streaming camera applications. The THSCU101, the first offering in the series, is a USB Video Class camera. It is based on the...
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Microsoft patents under-display camera based on its logo

Microsoft patented an under-display camera design that's inspired by the company's logo. The setup would use four cameras that each have different color filters. The patent discusses the camera system on both mobile phones and PCs. Microsoft may have a unique design on the way in the tech industry's neverending...