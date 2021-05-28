Hasselblad explains the design ethos behind its gorgeous mirrorless cameras
For decades, Hasselblad has made some of the most covetable cameras in the world. And of course, there are many reasons for this. Hasselblad has a reputation for making some of the best medium format cameras – a reputation so fiercely earned that Hasselblad cameras have been to space, with NASA even specially modifying Hasselblad bodies to take the moon landing photographs and becoming the first cameras on the moon.www.digitalcameraworld.com