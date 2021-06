When: Solanco school board meeting via Zoom and livestreaming, June 7. What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss said the district’s expectation for the new school year is for students in all grades to have in-person instruction five days a week. Social distancing will be eliminated. Masks will not be required of students or staff, but those who wish to wear them may do so. The district will not require staff or students to be vaccinated. The district will also go back to in-person school board meetings.