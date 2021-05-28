Waconia considers rezoning area for development of apartments
A four-story apartment complex could be coming to Waconia on property south of Highway 5 currently guided as industrial. The Waconia City Council on Monday, May 17, approved an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan to re-guide the property located at 601 Industrial Boulevard West as high-density residential versus earlier designation as industrial. The approximately 11.68-acre property located within the city is currently undeveloped and zoned agricultural.www.hometownsource.com