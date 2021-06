Remember when a single tweet from Elon Musk in February caused the price of dogecoin to jump 25 percent? Well he’s at it again, but this time it’s about bitcoin. In the past few months, the Musk and Tesla revealed that the company would start accepting payments in bitcoin and that it had bought $1.5 billion in the digital currency. News later came that some of those bitcoins had been sold, and that Tesla had temporarily stopped accepting bitcoin payments due to environmental concerns. The price of bitcoin suspiciously fluctuated in time with all of these occurrences, and everyone has been understandably confused as to exactly what happened.