Salt and Pepper: Memorial Day: some thoughts

If you've been a regular visitor here for a while, you'll know that my blog posts sometimes become a bit less frequent and that it's often a sign that things are not going too well with my son Toby. The truth is that I am struggling a little at the moment due to the accumulative effect of lockdown on Toby and our family. I've gone into more detail below but I don't expect everyone will want to read that. In part it helps me to write it down and I think it helps others in the same position - I know many other parents who regularly experience violent behaviour from their special needs child and it does help to know you're not the only one going through this.