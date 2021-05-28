Salt and Pepper: Memorial Day: some thoughts
Are we up to it — protecting the freedoms we enjoy because so many before us suffered wounds of mind or body or death because of them?. Every so often these freedoms come under heavy fire. In my lifetime, Hitler, Mussolini, Hirohito, Stalin are the best-known enemies that let loose war and destruction, trying to wipe out the Western civilization way of life. True, that way is imperfect, sometimes even corrupt, but it’s much more desirable than the dictator’s way.www.starcourier.com