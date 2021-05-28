Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

GBB Roundtable: Grizzlies-Jazz Game 1 and 2 Review

By Joe Mullinax
grizzlybearblues.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz are all tied up at one game a piece in their first round NBA Playoff series. Very few folks saw the Memphis victory in game one coming - even without Donovan Mitchell, Utah was viewed as the superior team. The only problem is, they forgot to tell Ja Morant and his young Grizzlies that. Now, Memphis is about to return to FedExForum with home court advantage and a chance to take a stranglehold on this series against the number one seeded Utah Jazz.

www.grizzlybearblues.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Utah Jazz#Gbb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Apple
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Podcasts
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBAAsbury Park Press

Memphis Grizzlies at Utah Jazz Game 5 odds, picks and prediction

Memphis Grizzlies Utah Jazz play Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series Wednesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Grizzlies vs. Jazz odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Grizzlies opened with a 112-109 victory...
NBAPosted by
TownLift

Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rudy Gobert wasn’t about to stop his Utah teammates from celebrating after securing the No. 1 spot for the NBA playoffs. He just wants the Jazz to keep focus on the bigger picture. A year after blowing a 3-1 lead and getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs, the Jazz […]
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAwdrb.com

BOZICH | Randle, Payne, Rozier, Mitchell, Nwora celebrate big seasons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Kenny Payne was in the mix for head college coaching positions during his time as an assistant with the University of Kentucky, several former Wildcats were outspoken advocates that Payne deserved his opportunity to run a team. One was Devin Booker. Another was Karl Anthony-Towns....
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Who Could the Utah Jazz Play in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs?

When the dust settled on Sunday night, only one team remained as the top dog in the NBA. The Utah Jazz. This is the first time in the history of the franchise that the Jazz have finished with the lone best record in the NBA. They have however, tied for the best record multiple times throughout history. They also accomplished another first time feat this year, becoming the first team in the history of the NBA to finish with at least 10-three pointers in every game of the regular season.
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The NBA playoff history of each play-in tournament matchup

A look back at the NBA playoff history for each of the four play-in tournament matchups, including two teams meeting for the first time ever. Over the NBA’s storied history, numerous changes have been made to the NBA postseason. The reasons for the change vary, sometimes it’s to create more excitement, sometimes it’s to level the playing field and give more teams a chance to advanced. Very often, change is made to reduce travel and increase player safety. No matter the reason, change is nothing new in the NBA postseason.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Spartans in the NBA: End of 2020-21 regular season recap

The NBA’s 75th regular season concluded Sunday night, which means it’s time to check in on the Michigan State products in the league. There are eight active Spartans in the NBA, and six of them will participate in the playoffs, which begin Tuesday night. Because of the 2019-20 complications brought...
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Where does the 2020-21 team rank in Utah Jazz regular season history?

The Utah Jazz were the best team in the NBA this season. That was made official Sunday night, with the Jazz’s win over the Sacramento Kings. Utah finished the year with a 52-20 record, the best of any of the league’s 30 teams, and secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

After rocky start, Jazz look to close out Grizzlies in Game 5

After being stunned in Game 1 of their first-round series, the Utah Jazz are in a vastly different place than they were a week ago. Heading into Game 2 on May 26, the Jazz needed a win to even the series to avoid going down 0-2 against a Memphis Grizzlies team that had to beat the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the new play-in tournament just to qualify for the playoffs.
NBAESPN

Jazz take care of Grizzlies, turn attention to Round 2

This time, a 3-1 lead didnt get away from the Utah Jazz. And now comes the next challenge: The second round of the NBA playoffs. The NBAs No. 1 overall seed is headed to the Western Conference semifinals after Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and the Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110 on Wednesday night to advance. Utah won four consecutive contests after dropping Game 1, and now awaits the winner of the series between Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Jazz rout, eliminate Grizzlies behind Donovan Mitchell’s 30 points

Donovan Mitchell amassed 30 points and 10 assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a first-round-clinching 126-110 Game 5 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson added 24 points and Rudy Gobert totaled 23 points with 15...