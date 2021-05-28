OTM Open Thread 5/28: It is Friday

Happy Friday everyone. The Red Sox are back in action tonight after a day off on Thursday, welcoming the Marlins into town for what should be a wet weekend in Boston. If the weather cooperates (no promises) things will kick off tonight with Martín Pérez taking on Cody Poteet starting at 7:10 PM ET. The Celtics are also in action tonight as they look to get back in this first round series against the Nets. Game Three tips off at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.