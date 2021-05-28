Cancel
Skin Care

Céline Talabaza of Noble Panacea: “Maintain curiosity throughout everything”

By Ben Ari
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaintain curiosity throughout everything. Keep asking questions because if you do not you will stop expanding your mind. When I was younger, I decided that I wanted to speak multiple languages, live different cultures, travel and work abroad despite not being something I really needed to do, my interest to understand a foreign environment was driving my choices. In the end your experiments, multicultural knowledge broadens your mind, tolerance and understanding of the world. If I had stopped asking questions and simply settled for the present situations, I would have never had the tangible experiences I did and that is something contributing heavily to the uniqueness of each individual.

