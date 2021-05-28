Céline Talabaza of Noble Panacea: “Maintain curiosity throughout everything”
Maintain curiosity throughout everything. Keep asking questions because if you do not you will stop expanding your mind. When I was younger, I decided that I wanted to speak multiple languages, live different cultures, travel and work abroad despite not being something I really needed to do, my interest to understand a foreign environment was driving my choices. In the end your experiments, multicultural knowledge broadens your mind, tolerance and understanding of the world. If I had stopped asking questions and simply settled for the present situations, I would have never had the tangible experiences I did and that is something contributing heavily to the uniqueness of each individual.