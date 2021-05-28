Céline Talabaza of Noble Panacea: “Maintain curiosity throughout everything”

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. It’s been just over a year since the death of George Floyd sparked long-overdue conversations about racial justice across nearly every sector of society. The world of design was no exception, as shown by industry analysis conducted by furniture designer and data scientist Jomo Tariku that found that out of 4,417 furniture design collaborations, only 14 were with Black designers. Elsewhere, institutions from Gensler to the Guggenheim have also been forced to grapple with not just the absence of Black designers and creatives within these spaces, but the often unwelcoming climate they face once they get there.