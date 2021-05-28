Kimberly A. Lloyd of Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation: “Understand how finance is integral to all platforms of business”
Understand how finance is integral to all platforms of business. Non-profits always start out as a founding of an organization because someone sees an issue and is able to rally people around that issue. A person will need to know how finance (accounting) works to seek, maintain and report out the results of the grants and donations.. It’s crucial to understand what revenue, expenses and net revenue mean to your organization.thriveglobal.com