Pet. Parent. Fail. I admit it. I thought, "why not try and save a few bucks and groom Fozzie myself"? It made total sense to me at the time but I was really wrong. I did it, I tried to give my VERY hairy Golden Doodle, Fozzie a haircut all by myself and needless to say it didn't go well. He went from being a cute, fuzzy living teddy bear to looking like Alf. If you're a child of the 80's then you know what I'm talking about. The haircut is brutal (sadly this photo does not do my work justice). I have to own my mistakes so here is the before and after: