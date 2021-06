The Red Sox try once again to solve the problem that is the Houston Astros tonight at Fenway Park (7:10 p.m., NESN) behind red-hot Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi’s last time out, he went six strong against the Yankees, giving up two runs. In the words of Tim Curry in Clue, an old movie for olds, “I know because I was there.” I cannot tell you how great it was to be there, just as I cannot tell you how great it would be for the Sox to avoid the whips and scorns of Houston for once tonight, but you get the idea. The bright side for Sox fans is that Jake Odorizzi, who lasted three innings last time out against Boston, is not as good as he once was. If the odds were ever in our favor, it’s tonight.