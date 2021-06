Very seldom, if ever, will you run into anyone who doesn’t like it when everything happens just right. Fishermen especially love it when they plan for a day on the water and everything from the weather to the fish ends up working in their favor. On occasion those types of trips happen and they help to erase the memory of the bad ones from the past. For many of the folks who fish with me the hope of catching just the right day is a high priority, especially the ones that travel great distances to get here. When you base an entire trip on one day the stress of having everything go just as planned is real for both the anglers and the guide because nobody wants to make that trip home disappointed.