Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson Goes 1-1 In ACC Baseball Tournament As Season Likely Ends

By Matt_Goldin
shakinthesouthland.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started out looking like Clemson would continue being the thorn in Louisville’s side. The Tigers scored seven runs in the first three innings. The problem? Louisville was also scoring. The two teams combined for an ACC tournament record eleven home runs, beating the old record of ten. Clemson hit four of those home runs while the Cards hit 7. The big shocker was that Louisville DH Ben Metzinger hit two homers in the game, after not going deep all season. Tiger freshman slugger Caden Grice also went yard twice.

www.shakinthesouthland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hoffman
Person
Monte Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Championship#Tigers#Georgia Tech 5 Tech#Acc Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson softball got hosed by the NCAA selection committee

Clemson softball catcher Abby Stuart catches a ball near head coach John Rittman hitting infield grounders, during the first practice on their new field in Clemson Monday, September 30, 2019. Clemson Softball Practices On New Field For First Time. If you thought SEC bias was only a thing in football,...
Clemson, SCclemsontigers.com

Niemann Returns to Clemson as Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tori Niemann is returning to Clemson as Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development, it was announced by Steven Duzan, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center. As the Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development, Niemann will oversee all aspects of student-athlete development initiatives, such as community services and engagement, career development, the Tiger Leadership Academy, and the Tigers United programming, which is focused on Diversity and Inclusion programming for all Clemson Student-Athletes.
NFL247Sports

UNC Inks Home-and-Home Series with South Carolina

North Carolina football is scheduled to play South Carolina three times in the next nine seasons. On Monday, it was announced that UNC has inked a home-and-home series with South Carolina for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The 2028 game will be played in Columbia, S.C. on Sept. 2, while...
Columbia, SCfbschedules.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: monte lee reminds me of coach kline in the waterboy.

You know, it is a thing these days to publicly demean the character of those with whom we have a disagreement. Many of us who engage in this type of character assassination are, no doubt, visualizing their own shortcomings in the object of their ridicule. It's one thing to criticize...