Clemson Goes 1-1 In ACC Baseball Tournament As Season Likely Ends

It started out looking like Clemson would continue being the thorn in Louisville’s side. The Tigers scored seven runs in the first three innings. The problem? Louisville was also scoring. The two teams combined for an ACC tournament record eleven home runs, beating the old record of ten. Clemson hit four of those home runs while the Cards hit 7. The big shocker was that Louisville DH Ben Metzinger hit two homers in the game, after not going deep all season. Tiger freshman slugger Caden Grice also went yard twice.