Peterborough’s commitment to renewables may have set

Peterborough is holding a recount after one Planning Board candidate won by just one vote in last week’s election. Although Stephanie Hurley easily won the first of two open three-year positions on the Planning Board with 808 votes, incumbent Sarah Steinberg Heller won the second seat with 502 votes: just one more vote than runner-up Blair Weiss’s 501. Weiss requested the recount late last week after the town’s May 11 vote, Town Clerk Linda Guyette said.