Peterborough, NH

Peterborough’s commitment to renewables may have set

ledgertranscript.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago, Peterborough voters committed the town to transition to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030, and renewable heating and transportation by 2050. The article’s primary goal is to help mitigate the climate crisis, although it can also aid economic development, create jobs, improve the resilience of the electrical grid, protect public health, and improve social justice, according to sponsoring organization Peterborough Energy Action.

www.ledgertranscript.com
