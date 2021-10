Cases are surging in southwest England after tens of thousands of people with Covid were wrongly told they were negative, allowing infections to continue spreading unchecked within the region.An estimated 43,000 people across the country are thought to have received an incorrect false test result due to “technical issues” at a private laboratory in Wolverhampton, where operations have been suspended amid an ongoing investigation.Authorities have since contacted the affected individuals, mostly in the South West, to advise them to take another test. The incorrect PCR results were handed out between 8 September and 12 October, the UK Health Security Agency...

