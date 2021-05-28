Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

State-run vaccine sites to close by end of June

ledgertranscript.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on June 1, state-run vaccination sites will stop offering first-dose vaccinations, according to a statement released Thursday by the NH Joint Information Center. State-run sites will close down permanently on June 30, an indication that New Hampshire is saturated with doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 60% of the population has received at least one dose and many of the remaining 40% have reported that they’re not interested in receiving the vaccine at this time.

www.ledgertranscript.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#D Rye#Democrats#Republicans#House#The Board Of Aldermen#The Telegraph Of Nashua#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

State closing large-scale COVID testing sites

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is shutting down its large-scale COVID-19 testing sites run by OptumServe Health Services effective June 30 – ending a significant testing phase and shifting to vaccinations instead. “We are grateful to OptumServe for its work to ensure that Hoosiers had COVID testing available to them while we...
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana to close OptumServe’s COVID-19 testing sites at end of June

The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday said it will close COVID-19 testing sites across the state operated by OptumServe Health Services on June 30. The large-scale testing partnership was launched in April 2020 to make it easier for Hoosiers to get tested for the coronavirus and provide the health department with meaningful pandemic data.
Louisiana Statebizmagsb.com

Louisiana approves smokable marijuana for medical program

Medical marijuana patients in Louisiana will now be able to buy the smokable flower form of the drug under a new state law. Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed House Bill 391. It passed the state House of Representatives, 75-18, earlier this month and was approved, 23-14, by the state Senate in late May.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Florida leads nation in new daily cases of COVID-19, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. - Things may be feeling more normal in the community, but the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, especially in the Sunshine State. Florida leads the nation for new daily cases of COVID-19 and Bay Area hospitals say the patients landing in their beds tend to be younger and unvaccinated.
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

United Center mass vaccination site to close Thursday

CHICAGO — The mass vaccination site at the United Center is wrapping up operations on Thursday, but the mission of getting shots into the arms of Chicagoans has not changed. Opened in early March by FEMA, the National Guard and local contractors — at its height 528 worked there. The site was averaged 6,000 shots per day and over 300,000 people were vaccinated.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill

In a move that caught even supportive lawmakers by surprise, the Ohio House on Thursday quickly amended a sweeping, anti-vaccination provision into an unrelated piece of legislation and passed it. The legislation prohibits a public or private entity from: The House passed the legislation after more than 600,000 Americans — including more than 20,000 Ohioans […] The post Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Los Angeles, CAABC7 Los Angeles

CDC extends eviction moratorium to July 31

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced it has approved a 30-day extension to the eviction moratorium, prohibiting the eviction of renters who are unable to make payments more than one year after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the country. The CDC said Director Dr. Rochelle...
Public HealthNews Channel Nebraska

Census pushes to get LGBTQ+ Americans counted in key pandemic survey

Government statistics aren't always inclusive and little data is currently collected on the LGBTQ+ community. But that might change as soon as next month. The Census Bureau wants to begin including questions about sexual orientation and gender identity in one of its surveys, according to a Federal Register notice filed Thursday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Supreme Court backs protesters and rules blocking roads can be ‘lawful’ way to demonstrate

The Supreme Court has ruled that protests can be a “lawful excuse” to block roads, as the government pushes for new laws to limit peaceful demonstrations.Britain’s most senior judges said it was right to acquit a group of protesters who blockaded the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) arms fair in London in 2017.A ruling given on Friday morning said that protesters can have a “lawful excuse” defence against the offence of obstructing a highway, even where they have used “deliberately physically obstructive conduct”.“There should be a certain degree of tolerance to disruption to ordinary life, including disruption of traffic,...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

VP Harris reminds Biden about Florida condo collapse in awkward WH moment

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to remind President Biden to mention the deadly South Florida condo collapse before leaving a White House event Thursday. Biden had given remarks on infrastructure and taken questions from the press on that issue as well as voting rights. He then attempted to wrap up by telling reporters "I’ve got to get to a helicopter" before Harris approached.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Michigan state Senate votes to end extra unemployment benefits

The Michigan state Senate has voted to end extra federal unemployment benefits that were put in place during the pandemic. The decision to end the $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit was voted along party lines with all Republicans and no Democrats voting for the measure, The Associated Press reported. The...
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.