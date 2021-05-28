Cancel
Greenfield, NH

Greenfield fire likely caused by lightning strike

By ABBE HAMILTON -
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fast-acting neighbor helped to minimize damage after a lightning strike started a house fire in Greenfield Wednesday evening. Fire departments were summoned to 24 Cameron’s Way at 6:30 p.m. as a thunderstorm roiled through the area. It is thought that the fire, which blackened part of the wall of the house, started after a nearby lightning strike traveled underground and up through a chain link fence next to the house, according to a post by the Greenfield Fire Department. A neighbor and passersby worked to extinguish the fire on the outside of the building, and responding firefighters put out the hot spots on the inside of the house, and checked the building to make sure it hadn’t spread. “We are glad the house sustained minor damage and the family was able to continue staying their [sic],” the Fire Department wrote, thanking fire departments from ten surrounding towns for their coverage, despite responding to storm-related calls in their own town.

Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.