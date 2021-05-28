Greenfield fire likely caused by lightning strike

A fast-acting neighbor helped to minimize damage after a lightning strike started a house fire in Greenfield Wednesday evening. Fire departments were summoned to 24 Cameron’s Way at 6:30 p.m. as a thunderstorm roiled through the area. It is thought that the fire, which blackened part of the wall of the house, started after a nearby lightning strike traveled underground and up through a chain link fence next to the house, according to a post by the Greenfield Fire Department. A neighbor and passersby worked to extinguish the fire on the outside of the building, and responding firefighters put out the hot spots on the inside of the house, and checked the building to make sure it hadn’t spread. “We are glad the house sustained minor damage and the family was able to continue staying their [sic],” the Fire Department wrote, thanking fire departments from ten surrounding towns for their coverage, despite responding to storm-related calls in their own town.