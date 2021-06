Sellers are jumping on top of every breakout from Bitcoin and altcoins, indicating that the bears are in no hurry to let go of their advantage. Bitcoin (BTC) price remains jittery and throughout this week, every relief rally is being sold into. This is a classic bear market reaction and may not end in a hurry. However, the current price action should not worry investors because the longer the time spent in a bottoming formation, the stronger the base for the next leg of the up-move.